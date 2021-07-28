We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are predicted to be in for a "rocky" time over the next year, as the newest season of The Crown sets to depict painful moments of the Duke of Cambridge's childhood.

The next instalment of The Crown will cover the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage and her death, depicting painful moments of Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhoods.

A royal expert claims the “dredging up” of the past may be a “PR disaster” for the royal family, what with the news that Prince Harry is preparing to release a tell-all memoir.

A royal pro predicts that Prince William and Kate Middleton will face a difficult year ahead with the release of the next series of Netflix’s hit drama, The Crown.

The Crown season five will depict Prince William and Harry’s childhood in the 90s, detailing the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, and her death in 1997. Though The Crown creators have stated that they are “very conscious about the responsibility” they have to portray the loss of Harry and William’s mother.

Members of the royal family are believed to have been hurt by The Crown’s depiction of the monarchy in the past. Before his death, Prince Philip himself was reportedly left “terribly upset” by the reimagining of his own childhood in the second season.

Royal expert Daniela Elser suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will endure a tough time as The Crown takes to our screens once again.

Writing for news.com.au, Daniela said that Kate will have to “watch her husband suffer through seeing some of the most traumatic parts of his childhood dredged up and picked over like carrion”.

“The Cambridges are staring down the barrel of a very rocky 12-months that will have the entire Royal Family bracing themselves for another global PR crisis,” she added.

She also noted that the newest season of the Crown won’t be the only thing causing pain for the couple. Tensions between The Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue, as the family has been left “despairing” over Harry’s memoir announcement.

The Queen is said to be “extremely concerned” over Prince Harry’s Memoir, which is expected to be published in 2022 and will detail Harry’s childhood under the royal spotlight.

It was recently revealed what Prince Harry thinks of The Crown, with the Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties and moved to his new home in LA with wife Meghan Markle last year, opening up about the programme in a candid chat with James Corden.

When asked his thoughts on The Crown‘s depiction of his family, Harry (who recently signed a contract with Netflix) confirmed he’s fine with it and revealed exactly how much is factual.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” he said.

“But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate… it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressure of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”