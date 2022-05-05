Trending:

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s strict rule for birthdays revealed – and it’s not for the kids!

Emma Shacklock
    • Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a strict rule they put in place for themselves to follow when it comes to certain birthdays. 

    There have been plenty of times over the years that Prince William and Kate Middleton broke the royal rule book and it seems when it comes to their three children’s birthdays they’ve come up with a strict rule that only they need to follow. It might seem like only yesterday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured on the hospital steps introducing Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to the world. But earlier this month William and Kate’s only daughter turned seven years old.

    Hers is the second of the Cambridge kids’ birthdays so far this year with just George’s to come in July. And he is set to have just as wonderful a birthday as his younger siblings have had as it’s claimed their parents work to give them their “undivided attention”…

    Opening up to Us Weekly following Princess Charlotte’s birthday a source claimed that when it comes to their children’s special days, Kate and William have put in place a very significant rule that they follow.

    “Kate and William have one important rule whenever it’s George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday,” the source alleged. “[T]hey clear their schedules and avoid any work calls, unless there’s an emergency, to enable them to give their children their undivided attention”. 

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s determination to arrange their commitments as working members of The Firm around their quality time with their kids is wonderfully heart-warming.

    If they do indeed “clear their schedules” in this way it likely means they are able to fully enjoy the days as much as George, Charlotte and Louis.

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In

    It could also perhaps allow them to also get fully involved in the preparations for the birthday celebrations. For Charlotte’s seventh birthday this year the source claimed that it was Kate who prepared a delicious birthday tea for her daughter. 

    “Kate made all the food herself — mini pizzas, burgers, sausage rolls, hot dogs, fruit wands, sandwiches, multi-coloured cupcakes and ice cream for everyone to tuck into,” the insider claimed.

    They also suggested that Anmer Hall where the family birthday gathering was held was filled with balloons and that Charlotte had a unicorn rainbow cake.”

    Who exactly created this magical cake for Charlotte remains to be seen, though if previous years are anything to go on it was likely her mum!

    There’s a special reason Kate stays up late each year and that’s making her children’s birthday cakes. During an appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas with Dame Mary Berry back in 2019 Kate explained that she’s often spent hours doing this.

    “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” she declared.