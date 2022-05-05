Unearthed photo of Prince Harry displays his lifelong love for the Queen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans can’t get over a sweet, unearthed photo of Prince Harry and the Queen.

An unearthed photo of Prince Harry and The Queen is sparking a big reaction on Twitter

Royal fans were touched by the subtle gesture that proves Harry’s close and lasting bond with this grandmother

An unearthed photo of Prince Harry and the Queen is making the rounds on social media and sparking a big reaction among royal fans.

The adorable childhood snap was shared by Sussex Daily, a Twitter fan account and shows Harry walking behind his grandmother and great-grandmother (the Queen Mother,) holding an umbrella.

However, instead of holding the umbrella over his own head, he is reaching out and carefully holding it over the Queen’s head, to protect her from the rain.

Sussex Daily captioned the lovely still with, “Harry was always that person.”

Fans have been left stunned by the gesture from the then, young prince, with one commenting, “Protecting his grandmother, always!”

A second fan tweeted, “This is the sweetest thing ever! You really see a person’s true character from childhood.”

A third chipped in to add, “How cute! He has a real connection and love for his grandma.”

Despite ongoing reports of a royal rift between Harry and Meghan, and the rest of the Firm following their bombshell Oprah interview and the upcoming release of Harry’s memoir, his bond with the Queen clearly remains strong.

Harry is said to be going ‘out of his way’ to make sure the Queen is not insulted in his tell-all book and has promised to ‘protect’ her.

This promise came after he and Meghan finally reunited with her Majesty in a secret meeting ahead of the Invictus Games. It is still unclear whether the pair will return to the UK again for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.