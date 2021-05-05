We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William could be the last British monarch, claims bestselling historical novelist Hilary Mantel, who has suggested that this might be the “last big era” for the Royal Family.

Prince William is second in the royal line of succession, but it’s now been suggested that he could be the last British monarch. The Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, have faced a challenging time recently in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan’s shocking Oprah interview airing.

Whilst last month the royals were left devastated by the loss of Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh was not only the Queen’s husband of 73 years, but also the longest serving consort in British history.

Prince Philip reportedly had “emotional bedside conversations” with heir to the throne, Prince Charles, on how to take care of the Queen and lead the family after he was gone.

Now bestselling historical novelist Hilary Mantel has opened up in a recent interview with The Telegraph, discussing her thoughts about the future of the British Monarchy.

Perhaps best known for her epic Wolf Hall Trilogy which focuses on Thomas Cromwell’s life during King Henry VII’s reign, she believes it’s the “end game” for the royal institution.

“I don’t know how much longer the institution will go on. I’m not sure if it will outlast William. So I think it will be their last big era”, she told the publication.

“I wish the Queen had felt able to abdicate, because Charles has had to wait such a long time. I understand that she thinks of this as a sacred task, from which you simply cannot abdicate, whereas the rest of us think of it as a job, from which you should be able to retire.”

According to the two-time Booker Prize winner, the Royal Family is held together by the Queen’s unfailing devotion to her royal duty.

“I wonder if she’s the only person who really believes in the monarchy now, and I’m sure she believes with all her heart,” Hilary speculated.

“She believes that she cannot cease to be a monarch – she made those promises to God. It’s such a cliché to say, but what a lonely position to be in. It’s a conflict, because most of the world sees the Royal family as a branch of show business. And I’m sure that is very far from the Queen’s own thinking.”

The Queen has consistently shown her devotion to her role as monarch in even the most difficult of times. She has now returned to royal duties, weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh laid to rest.

Whilst in a touching tribute following Philip’s passing, Prince William confirmed his commitment to Her Majesty and his role as a senior royal.

He posted a sweet throwback picture of Philip with little Prince George on Instagram, writing: ‘Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.

‘I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.‘