The sad reality of royal life that will finally unite Prince George and Archie has been revealed by a royal author.

Prince George and Archie will finally be united as friends for this sad reason

The young prince, seven, and his cousin Archie, one, have barely seen each other

Prince George and his cousin Archie will finally be united as royal author Ingrid Sweard claims they’ll have to rely on each other because it’s hard to make friends outside of The Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children aren’t expected to have a childhood bond with their cousin Archie Mountbatten-Windsor but it’s understood they will finally be united when they’re older for this heartbreaking reason.

According to royal author Ingrid Seward the two boys will develop a close bond eventually, speaking to the Express, she said, “I am sure Diana would have wanted her sons’ offspring to be friends as she would have known how difficult it is to form friendships outside the family as people cannot be trusted not to let some indiscretion slip out.

“But they may be friends with Archie when they are older. How cool to have a Californian cousin who is going to be such a dude as Archie. So exciting for them to go and stay with him too and vice versa.

“So they may not have the childhood bond, which they really don’t need as they have lots of little friends, but they will really appreciate Archie later on in their lives,” she added.

Meanwhile, Prince George has only seen his cousin Archie, who turns two tomorrow, a few times. One public event was when their fathers the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day back in July 2019.

Even Prince Harry, who jetted to the UK last month to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral and later met up with the Queen, didn’t see Cambridge kids Prince George, seven, Charlotte, five or Louis, who turned three, during his brief visit – despite being their uncle.

It comes after the fall-out from the Harry and Meghan Oprah Winfrey interview which saw racism claims made against the royal family.