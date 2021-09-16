We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has fans eager to tune in as he prepares for a YouTube livestream tomorrow to make a major announcement about a project close to his heart.

The Duke of Cambridge has teased a huge announcement coming on September 17 and fans are seriously excited.

Prince William will be taking part in a YouTube livestream to reveal the finalists in this year’s Earthshot Prize.

Prince William has taken to Instagram to share the news that he will be taking part in a very exciting YouTube livestream on Friday, September 17. As second in line to the throne and a prominent member of The Firm, the Duke of Cambridge is well known for championing causes close to his heart and increasing awareness for important issues. Earlier this year, he teased major news about The Earthshot Prize, which he launched in collaboration with conservationist Sir David Attenborough in October 2020.

The environmental award has been designed to incentivise change and help restore our planet. Every year The Earthshot Prize Council will award it to five winners for their suggested solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems. The winners will receive a £1 million prize which will go towards supporting environmental and conservation projects.

This year’s Earthshot winners haven’t been revealed, though William has now stated that the announcement of the first ever finalists will be made during a YouTube livestream tomorrow.

Posting on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge official Instagram account, William shared a picture of three hand-written post-it notes. All together they stated, ‘Tomorrow Sept 17th, Earthshot Finalists, Earthshot YouTube @ 12pm’.

The caption echoed this, explaining, ‘Join me live tomorrow as we announce the first ever Finalists of the @earthshotprize! W’ before confirming that the livestream would take place on, ‘Friday 17th at 12pm BST on @earthshotprize YouTube channel.’

Already royal fans seem to be eager to tune in and see the Queen’s grandson make this important announcement. Many have commented their excitement at the prospect of what is to come and praised William’s commitment to environmental causes.

One person responded, ‘Hey William 👋🏻 you can count on me! I will be there 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

‘I’m clearing my schedule! This is exciting!’ someone else replied as another agreed, adding, ‘It’s a date, Prince William 🥰’.

Whilst some appeared to allude to the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are part of the TIME 100 The Most Influential People list for 2021 in comparison.

‘Now THIS is influential ❤️’ one person wrote with emphasis about William’s post.

‘I’ll be watching from across the pond with my 12 year old son whose whole heart wants to save the world. Thank you for this, Prince William. Your Earthshot efforts mean everything. 🌎🌏🌍’, someone else declared, praising his environmental efforts.

As Prince William prepares to make his announcement live on YouTube tomorrow, it seems many fans will be watching to see who the Earthshot Prize’s first ever finalists will be!