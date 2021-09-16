We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has reportedly revealed that her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis share one of their father Prince William’s passions.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance in several months on September 15 as she visited the RAF Brize Norton airbase.

Kate Middleton is said to have opened up during the visit, sharing that her children take an interest in one of Prince William’s passions.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton welcomed back to royal life as fans praise her for her ‘strong moral compass’ .

Kate Middleton is said to have given a heart-warming new insight into her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ interests as she opened up during her first engagement in two months. Having not been glimpsed in public for some time, her absence sparked pregnancy rumours amongst some. However nothing has been confirmed and it’s thought more likely that she was simply enjoying time with Prince William and their children during George and Charlotte’s summer break from Thomas’s Battersea.

Now the Duchess of Cambridge has returned to work as she met with personnel at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. Kate spoke with a number of people who assisted with the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, including RAF air crew and medics.

And it was here that she supposedly revealed her children’s interest in one of William’s great passions.

As reported by PEOPLE, Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis claimed to the publication that, “She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft.”

Whilst this might initially seem surprising to some royal fans given their young age, it’s all the more heart-warming given their father’s early career.

Prior to concentrating on royal duties full time, the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, was a pilot in the Royal Air Force.

During the early years of William and Kate’s love story, the couple lived on Anglesey in Wales where he worked as a Search and Rescue Pilot for a living.

Following this, William later worked as an Air Ambulance Pilot in East Anglia and it was thought he could return to his old job to help support the country during the pandemic. Whilst the Queen recently shared a throwback photo of herself and Prince Philip as they visited their grandson at work in 2016.

After two years as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, William focused on his full time royal role.

Military service has been undertaken by many members of The Firm, and young George and Charlotte have previously been pictured getting a close-up view of helicopters during trips to Germany.

Kate seems to have been just as interested in the heroic efforts of those she met during her recent visit, appreciating all they’ve done and the aircrafts they fly.

According to PEOPLE, Wing Commander Kevin Latchman, who flew three planes out of Kabul, said the opportunity to show Kate the C17 Globemaster plane was “fantastic, to be honest” as he reflected on how their work has been acknowledged.

“The fact that’s been recognized on the royal level is brilliant, and it was lovely to meet the Duchess of Cambridge, very personable and clearly very interested in what we did,” he powerfully declared.