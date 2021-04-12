We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK to join the wider Royal Family in mourning Prince Philip and will self-isolate prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Prince Harry has reportedly been sighted having arrived back in the UK from his new LA home. This comes after it was suggested that he would be returning imminently to join the royal family, who are sometimes called The Firm, in mourning his beloved grandfather.

Prince Philip died aged 99 at Windsor Castle on April 10th, several weeks after reuniting with his wife of 73 years, the Queen, following his recent hospital stay.

While Prince Philip’s death will not change the royal line of succession, the loss of the Duke has changed the monarchy as we know it.

Harry will soon reunite with his family in person for the first time since he and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex is understood to have returned to the UK alone, as it’s claimed that despite wanting to accompany her husband, Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor due to her pregnancy.

Now Harry will have to self-isolate ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, April 17th at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. This beautiful chapel was also the site of happier times for the prince. It was here that Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding was held in May 2018.

It’s been reported that Harry will be spending his self-isolation at the now-empty Nottingham Cottage.

He once resided here with Meghan before they made Frogmore Cottage their UK base. Though with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank currently living there, it seems that Nottingham Cottage was the perfect alternative place.

His old home is located within the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry’s brother Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children live when they are in London.

Whilst Harry will now be self-isolating alone ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, it will likely still be of great comfort to him to know that his brother and his family are close by.