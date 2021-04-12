The sad way the Queen spent her first Sunday without Prince Philip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen faced her first Sunday without her husband, Prince Philip, yesterday - following his death last week.

The poignant way the Queen spent her first Sunday without Prince Philip has been revealed.

Her Majesty is said to have described Philip’s death as having left a “huge void” in her life.

It was confirmed on Friday that Prince Philip had died aged 99 at Windsor Castle.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh – who was married to the Queen for 73 years and described as her “strength and stay” – had passed away peacefully at the royal residence.

After Prince Philip’s funeral, which is planned for Saturday, the Queen will complete her reign as a widow, in the same sad way as her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.

As Her Majesty spent her first Sunday without her husband yesterday, she kept herself in solitude, reportedly attending a private church service and walking her two new Corgi puppies alone.

Her two youngest sons, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew attended prayers at All Saints Chapel yesterday morning along with Sophie Wessex, but the Queen did not join them.

Instead she is understood to have had a private mass at Windsor Castle, before having lunch at 1pm.

Palace sources report that she later took her personal Jaguar to the grounds of Frogmore House to walk her new Corgis, named Muick and Fergus, and returned by 3pm.

“The Queen is the epitome of keeping calm and carrying on and went about her usual Sunday habits,” a royal insider told The Sun.

Prince Andrew has revealed that the Queen has described the loss of Philip as “a huge void in her life”.

“The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she’s contemplating,” he explained as he appeared outside church yesterday.

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that the family is “rallying around to make sure that we’re there to support her.”