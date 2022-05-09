Prince William ‘wary’ over Prince Harry’s UK return

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is reportedly concerned that his brother might use their chats at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as content for Netflix shows.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to want to try and repair his relationship with his brother, but royal insiders claim he is worried that Harry may leak royal details to Netflix.

According to sources, William is “wary” about his younger brother’s decision to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed Archie and Lilibet will come to UK when they return.

Prince William is believed to be “wary” of Prince Harry’s decision to attend Her Majesty’s big celebrations with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried that they will pull a “stunt” during the weekend, according to The Sun.

It comes after a Netflix camera team joined Harry and Meghan during the Invictus Games last month, with the Duke of Sussex is set to release his memoir later this year.

A source told The Sun, “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.”

Royal biographer Tom Bower added, “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.