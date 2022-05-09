Prince William ‘wary’ over Prince Harry’s UK return

Trending:

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • Prince William is reportedly concerned that his brother might use their chats at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as content for Netflix shows.

    Prince William is believed to be “wary” of Prince Harry’s decision to attend Her Majesty’s big celebrations with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

    William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried that they will pull a “stunt” during the weekend, according to The Sun.

    Credit: Getty Images

    It comes after a Netflix camera team joined Harry and Meghan during the Invictus Games last month, with the Duke of Sussex is set to release his memoir later this year.

    A source told The Sun, “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.”

    Royal biographer Tom Bower added, “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.

    Credit: Getty Images

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, will not join the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. They will, however, attend some of the weekend’s events.

    The last time William and Harry made a public appearance together was in July 2021, when they attended the unveiling of a Kensington Palace statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana.

    After the Oprah Winfrey interview in March of last year, insiders revealed that a ‘furious’ William did not want to attend the event.

    Palace sources are also said to be anxious that the attention centred on a Netflix film team following Harry and Meghan as part of their multi-million dollar deal will distract from the Jubilee celebrations.

    Aides are reportedly planning to stop the Netflix crew from filming any Jubilee events within the palace.

    They don’t want the production team to ‘exploit’ the celebrations, therefore, Netflix cameras will not be allowed at Royal properties including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

    Credits: Getty Images

    Yet, the film crew can blend in with the audience and follow the couple while they are in VIP areas at public Jubilee events. During the four days of celebrations, they could join the couple inside other major venues, including St Paul’s Cathedral.

    Last week, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to visit the UK in June with their two children.

    A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news that they would be attending, saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”