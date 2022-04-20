We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly showed a “lovingly performed” sign of “conscious uncoupling” with Prince George which could speak volumes about his son’s future.

Prince George accompanied his parents to the Easter Sunday service but unlike at other royal appearances, he didn’t hold his father’s hand.

A body language expert has suggested that this could have been a deliberate decision to allow him to appear more “independent”.

Throughout Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story, fans have been fascinated by their family life and the appearance of their eldest children at two recent occasions has certainly caught people’s attention. Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents and other members of The Firm for Prince Philip’s memorial last month, before attending the Easter Sunday service 2022.

Princess Charlotte’s iconic floral look mirrored an old favourite and Kate’s powder blue coat was the stuff of spring dreams. But whilst royal outfits always delight the crowds, the Cambridges’ body language didn’t go unnoticed either.

And it seems doting dad Prince William showed a sign of “conscious-uncoupling” with George that could give a huge indication about the young Prince’s big future…

According to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James expressed her belief that the Duke of Cambridge made a “conscious decision” to allow George to be more independent as they made their way to the Easter service. Walking in between Kate and William, George, who is third in the line of succession, didn’t hold his father’s hand.

“The most powerful and historic non-verbal signal here is, without doubt, the lovingly performed ‘conscious uncoupling’ between William and his chip-off-the-block son George,” she explained.

“This was the first time we have really seen George walking between his parents as an independent royal. Normally he will automatically and very sweetly hold his father’s hand but here it looks like a conscious decision for him to appear more grown-up.”

Comparing William’s approach to Charlotte with that of George, Judi remarked upon how he continued to hold his daughter’s hand.

“It’s Charlotte holding her father’s hand while George walks between his parents with his arms swinging freely. The clue to the fact that this is a deliberate body language up-grade comes from the way William holds his free arm crooked so there are no hands dangling together between them,” she claimed.

Judi added that William and Kate’s apparent decision displays a sense of their immense “trust and love” for him.

“It looks like a wonderful decision of both trust and love from Kate and William, who could easily extend the hand-holding to enable them to keep charge of any naughty behaviour,” the expert alleged. “Instead they appear to limit their ‘checking’ rituals with George to some gentle touches of encouragement on the back and one very fond hair stroke from William.”

With Prince George set to ascend to the throne one day, his ability to be an “independent royal” and step up during major occasions will become all the more important.

At eight years old he’s already apparently showing these signs of moving towards being “more grown-up” and the “trust” in him displayed by his parents couldn’t be more heart-warming.