We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has dropped the biggest hint that he and Meghan Markle could return to live in the UK.

Prince Harry has finally opened up on how he really feels about the possibility of living back in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex gave a rare insight into his life on the Today Show.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle’s ‘shudder-inducing’ comment before royal wedding to Prince Harry is revealed.

Prince Harry has admitted he feels more at ‘home’ in the US than he does in the UK but he hasn’t completely ruled out a future move back to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex gave a rare TV interview when he spoke to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show following his whistle-stop secret visit to see the Queen at Windsor Castle before attending the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 when they stepped back from the royal family to set up a new life for themselves in the US, before settling down in Santa Barbara with their son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 10 months.

Video of the Week

In the interview, Harry confessed, “Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and we’ve got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

The couple used to live in Frogmore Cottage which they moved into shortly after their marriage but Prince Harry’s fresh admission saying home “for the time being” is in the “States” is his biggest hint yet that things could change in the future, and doesn’t completely rule out a return to the UK.

You can see Meghan and Harry in their US home in the clip below, as they showed Oprah Winfrey around the garden during their bombshell interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from Canada and spent three months living in Tyler Perry’s Beverley Hills mansion before finding their own £14m family home in Montecito.

But they reportedly faced a ‘rotten’ hurdle over plans to sell the property but it looks like the Sussexes will be staying in the US for the time being.

Among their famous neighbours are actor Orlando Bloom who played him in The Prince animation, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey.

You can watch Prince Harry’s interview in the clip on NBC News, in which he admitted it was “so nice to see her” when discussing his visit to his grandmother the Queen.

Harry admitted he wanted to make sure she was “protected” and has the “right people around her” and who knows, whether Harry and Meghan will return to live in the UK in the near future – only time will tell…