Princess Charlotte mirrored a particularly iconic floral look with her Easter Sunday outfit and it’s got us feeling nostalgic.

Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful blue outfit as she accompanied her parents and older brother to the Easter Sunday service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter opted for an almost identical dress and cardigan combination when she met her little brother for the first time.

This royal news comes as it was revealed the Queen was reportedly helped through this year’s difficult Easter celebration by these key royals .

Kate Middleton regularly wows fans with her elegant looks, from her head-to-toe royal blue look for the Commonwealth Day service in March, to her shimmering pink gown during her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour. As a senior member of The Firm, the Duchess of Cambridge is often out and about and consistently pulls the perfect look out of the bag. And when it comes to her kids, Princess Charlotte’s matching mum-daughter outfits are just as popular with fans.

Now it seems six-year-old Charlotte not only has a flair for fashion just like Kate, but has inherited her mum’s love of bringing back favourite looks!

Stepping out alongside her parents and older brother Prince George for the traditional Easter Sunday Church Service this year, Charlotte showcased spring florals at their best. Whether or not Charlotte chose this exact look herself, or her proud parents were involved in the decision, her blue ensemble couldn’t have been cuter.

The dress featured a micro-floral print, playful Peter Pan collar and Charlotte wore a deep navy-toned knitted cardigan over the top. In a noticeable nod to her mum, the Princess even had powder blue tights to add extra warmth which perfectly matched Kate’s elegant coat.

And though this floral outfit stunned fans this Easter, it’s not the first time Charlotte’s rocked something very reminiscent of this look – for a particularly iconic occasion!

Back in 2018 Charlotte wore a remarkably similar outfit to meet her younger brother for the first time. Prince William brought Charlotte and George to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23rd after Kate gave birth to Louis. Despite her young age, Charlotte’s confidence came shining through as she waved to photographers before going inside.

For this important occasion, Charlotte once again wore a blue floral dress with Peter Pan collar and dark blue cardigan. Though instead of tights as we saw over Easter, she sported delicate white socks to be introduced to little Louis.

The similarity between these springtime outfits could perhaps suggest that Charlotte has always had a sense of style and what she enjoys wearing to important occasions.

It’s also a lovely reflection of how things have changed over the past four years, with Charlotte putting a new, more mature spin on her staple looks. The choice of blue also echoes the colour palette worn by the wider Cambridge family, creating a wonderful sense of unity in their outfits.

Though it’s not known when fans might next see Princess Charlotte at a royal occasion, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday coming up in June, it’s of course possible she could make an appearance here given it’s such a milestone moment for her great-grandmother.