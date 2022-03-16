We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly had one very understandable fear as he prepared for his proposal to Kate Middleton “weeks” before he got down on one knee in Kenya.

The Duke of Cambridge popped the question to Kate Middleton on holiday in 2010.

In the couple’s engagement interview, William revealed the fear that was on his mind in the “three weeks” before the proposal.

Prince William and Kate’s love story began back at the University of St Andrews but it was in Kenya that their relationship was changed forever. It was during a magical holiday there that the Queen’s grandson got down on one knee and proposed with Princess Diana’s magnificent sapphire engagement ring in a history-making moment. The Cambridges’ engagement was later announced in November 2010 after their returned to the UK.

And though William’s risky proposal move paid off, with Kate later describing the day as “very romantic”, it seems he’d been planning it for “weeks”. Throughout that time, there was one fear he had as he aimed to avoid “trouble”.

In William and Kate’s official engagement interview, he told interviewer Tom Brady he’d had his late mother’s ring with him way before he got down on one knee. But the move wasn’t without its own risks, as he remarked on how much “trouble” he could’ve been in…

“I’d been carrying it around with me in my rucksack for about three weeks before that,” William explained. “And I literally would not let it go. Everywhere I went, I was keeping a hold of it, cause I knew this thing, if it disappeared, I’d be in a lot of trouble.”

The Duke of Cambridge continued, “Because I’d planned it, it sort of, it went fine as, you know, you hear a lot of horror stories about proposing and things going horribly wrong. But it went really well and yeah, I was really pleased that she said yes.”

Despite his concern about not letting the ring go even for a moment in the weeks leading up to the proposal, William produced it there and then when he got down on one knee in Kenya. And Kate delightedly accepted, telling Tom Brady there’s “a true romantic” in him.

As senior members of The Firm Kate and William have reportedly been “taking the lead” in the Royal Family in recent months. And throughout Kate’s many solo and joint engagements and trips her iconic engagement ring is always proudly worn.

Though it almost didn’t belong to Kate at all, until Prince Harry’s “selfless” sacrifice led him to give the ring to William for the proposal. It’s said that after Princess Diana’s death, it was her younger son who chose this particular piece of jewellery.

Discussing the ring in Amazon Prime’s The Diana Story, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, alleged, “Harry said to his brother, wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring? Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.”

Now whenever she wears it, Kate can be seen as honouring Diana’s memory and Prince William’s choice to propose with his late mother’s ring, despite his fears about it going astray, was a lovely way to include her.