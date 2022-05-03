We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly showed his “fiercely protective” side during an outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be determined to ensure his kids have privacy despite growing up in the royal spotlight.

According to a royal author Prince William was a “lion” in their defence when a photographer appeared during a family outing.

As the children of the future King and Queen Consort, it’s perhaps no surprise that fan interest in Prince George, Charlotte and Louis is consistently high. From the adorable glimpses we get of the Cambridge family at major occasions with The Firm to special posts such as Kate Middleton’s new Princess Charlotte photo for her 7th birthday, there is huge excitement whenever a new insight is given into their family life.

Other than these rare moments, though, the Cambridges are said to be determined to give their children a high degree of privacy as they grow up. So much so that Prince William supposedly once showed his “fiercely protective” side during a family cycle ride in Norfolk.

According to MyLondon, royal commentator and author Robert Jobson got candid about a Cambridge family outing when talking to True Royalty’s The Royal Beat. Here he suggested that William once got “fiercely protective” when a photographer made an appearance.

“When it comes to [William’s] family, he is a lion,” Robert claimed. “He was out on the Sandringham estate when they were all having a bike ride and a photographer was seen.”

The commentator explained that the photographer didn’t actually have his camera out ready to take pictures. But that reportedly didn’t stop the Duke of Cambridge from jumping into action to protect his family’s privacy.

Robert alleged, “The cameraman didn’t have his camera out, but William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on. He is fiercely protective of his children and that’s right. Everyone has their moments. You can’t be this perfect couple all the time in public.”

Having grown up facing a high degree of public scrutiny himself, William is likely especially cautious and aware of the impact media interest could have upon his children at this stage in their lives. And he’s not the only royal thought to be “fiercely protective” of his kids’ privacy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far only shared one sweet snap of their daughter Lilibet since she was born in 2021. Whilst they’ve only shared a few pictures of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in recent years and these have generally had artistic designs or specific positioning that means his face isn’t directly shown.

It’s not known when fans might be treated to a rare glimpse of either Mountbatten-Windsor sibling next, though it’s hoped that their Cambridge cousins will all come together for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.