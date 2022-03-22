We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William reportedly made a rare comment about his younger brother Prince Harry as he got candid during his week-long Caribbean tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking their first joint overseas tour since 2020 and Prince William is said to have referenced Prince Harry.

It’s claimed he praised one of Prince Harry’s talents as he opened up on the last time his younger brother visited Belize.

This royal news comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton twin at life with multiple coordinating outfits in Belize .

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Tour might have only kicked off three days ago, but it’s already given fans of The Firm a fair few memorable moments to think about in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. Perhaps one of the most unexpected of these so far was when fans got to see Kate and William’s “flirty” dance moves during a trip to Hopkins in Belize. At the coastal village, the Cambridges spent time with the Garifuna community and got fully involved in a traditional festival as they took to the dancefloor.

And it was during the royals’ time in Hopkins that William, who is second in the royal line of succession, is said to have made a rare comment about Prince Harry…

According to People, it’s Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, who the world has to thank for getting the chance to see the Cambridges showcase their dancing skills.

“I said, ‘I’ll hold your hand and we will do it together.’ He did dance and it was beautiful. [Kate] was a bit nervous and she certainly appreciated the children,” she claimed. “We need to change the mindset and that’s best through the children.”

Cynthia also remarked upon Harry’s visit to Belize in honour of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year back in 2012. She reflected upon how the Duke of Sussex had needed no “encouragement” to showcase his own dancing skills and William was apparently quick to confirm one of his brother’s positive personality traits.

“I said to William that when Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn’t need encouragement. He is a wild card. William laughed and said, ‘Harry’s not self-conscious,’” she alleged.

This rare comment discussing his brother is a lovely indication of the enduring bond between Prince William and Harry despite the recent “rift” rumors. It could also be seen to show his acknowledgement of their differences. Whilst Harry isn’t “self-conscious”, William is understood to have shown signs of being “slightly reluctant” to dance.

Analysing the engagement body language expert Darren Stanton told OK! on behalf of Slingo that William seemed a little “embarrassed” but soon put that behind him.

“You can see William is slightly reluctant to do his ‘dad‘ dance and at one point covers his face,” Darren claimed. “This is a light-hearted gesture of embarrassment because he’s a bit out of his comfort zone, but he takes it in his stride.”

The brothers’ Belize visits apparently saw them approach dancing with different levels of confidence. But it’s lovely to think that William is making similar memories to Harry a whole decade later and thinking of him during his Caribbean tour.