Princess Anne seems to have taken a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s fashion book as she opted for an outfit very reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent iconic look for her latest engagement.

The Princess Royal stepped out with the Queen on 12th October as they attended a Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey.

She opted for a colourful look for the occasion and it’s very similar to Kate Middleton’s style for her trip to Northern Ireland last month.

Princess Anne accompanied the Queen to Westminster Abbey on 12th October as they attended a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the Royal British Legion’s centenary. As a senior member of The Firm, the Princess Royal is often glimpsed both alone and supporting her royal mother at important events. During this particular engagement, the Queen sparked health fears after being pictured using a walking stick, though she and Anne both looked relaxed as they entered the Abbey.

It was here that Anne took centre stage as she spoke as part of the moving service. And in stunning pictures from the day, her eye-catching outfit was showcased to perfection.

Just like Her Majesty who wore a royal blue outfit, the Princess Royal opted for a colourful look and wowed in an all purple ensemble. This included a smart coat, with contrasting shades of purple on the lapels, as well as a hat complete with an intricate feather and ribbon design.

The vibrancy certainly brightened up the autumnal day and it also bore a striking resemblance to one of her niece-in-law’s recent show-stopping looks. Worn during her and Prince William’s trip to Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton’s gorgeous purple suit won the hearts of royal fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired it with a navy turtleneck jumper and wore her long curls held back in a ponytail, allowing the beautiful suit to do all the talking. Though the shades of Kate and Anne’s outfits are different, the choice of a very regal purple and tailored nature of the jacket and coat both create a smart yet fun effect. But the similarities don’t end there!

Kate might not have been spotted wearing this particular Emilia Wickstead suit before, but she proved when she wore a Zara dress for the second time recently that she likes to re-wear her best looks.

And upon seeing the delighted response to Kate’s iconic suit, Anne might well have been tempted to reach for her own much-loved classic outfit. After all, her visit to Westminster Abbey with the Queen was not the first time Anne has showcased her purple coat and hat combination.

Just like Kate, the Princess Royal has often re-worn certain looks over the years. The last time she was pictured wearing this purple combination was back in April as she marked Anzac Day 2021 with a dawn service. On this occasion Anne also accessorised the look with a scarf in a complementary shade.

With both royal women sporting this flattering colour in recent weeks, it could be that Kate’s suit served as a reminder for Princess Anne of how wonderful her original purple look is.

Either way, they both looked spectacularly regal at their recent engagements!