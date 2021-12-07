We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shakira has sent Princess Charlotte a note after her father, Prince William, admitted that she goes “crazy” dancing to her music.

As part of the Time To Walk series for Apple Fitness+, the Duke of Cambridge shared his children’s favourite song. Prince William said that his two oldest children, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, take turns selecting music.

The Prince and Princess have recently made more public appearances that reflect their personalities, including when they were seen attempting a tricky water sport during a family vacation.

Princess Charlotte, who turned six in May, and her mother, Kate, are known to be close. To the surprise of royal fans, Charlotte appears to have even inherited a sweet habit from her mother.

Now, Prince William has revealed that he and his daughter have an equally sweet relationship, as he said, “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

The proud father-of-three continued, “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

Shakira seemed to have heard about it and took to Twitter to share a sweet message for Charlotte.

She wrote “I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!”

The official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess responded to the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer with the dancer and heart emojis.

Princess Charlotte isn’t the only member of The Firm with ties to the pop singer; she’s also a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, which Prince William launched in 2020.

Shakira also starred alongside the Duke and Sir David Attenborough in a BBC five-part docu-series about the world’s most serious environmental problems and how to address them.