Princess Charlotte has been dubbed a “pro” by fans after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter’s shone as she carried out a royal first.

After returning from their somewhat controversial Caribbean tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped out in London as they joined other members of The Firm for a poignant occasion. They paid their respects to Prince Philip at a service of thanksgiving and they brought two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren with them. Their older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the memorial and the family were greeted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

The siblings were observed taking a major royal first in their stride as they handled what’s believed to be their first line-up, shaking clergymen’s hands at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George has been glimpsed meeting people in a more official capacity before at sporting events. However, it’s thought that neither he nor Charlotte have faced a shaking hands, line-up nor a major televised church service.

And it seems six-year-old Charlotte made a particular impression on fans, leaving many bowled over with her ability to manage the pressure.

“Princess Charlotte is taking part in her first ever line up and shaking hands inside Westminster Abbey!” one fan declared proudly alongside an adorable snap of Charlotte at her great-grandfather’s memorial.

“Princess Charlotte greeting the welcoming party inside Westminster [A]bbey like a PRO!”, a second fan said excitedly.

Someone else praised the young Princess as they reflected on the nerve-inducing scale of the public event, writing, “Princess Charlotte is a natural. My social anxiety could never”.

“Beautiful service. I was pleased to see Her Majesty there. Glad some of the children got to experience that. Princess Charlotte is a natural at it,” a fourth person said.

Whilst another fan seemed to notice a difference in confidence levels between her and George, who is higher in the royal line of succession and set to become King.

“Princess Charlotte is a confident young girl. Credit to her parents. George still a bit shy but Charlotte is a pro”, they observed.

This isn’t the first time that Charlotte’s confidence and George’s apparent “shy” nature have been remarked upon. Opening up to OK!, royal expert Ingrid Seward previously suggested that George is like Prince Charles was as a child.

“William was very boisterous at six, but perhaps George is more like his grandfather Charles, who was quite the shrinking violet,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun body language expert Judi James expressed her belief to Fabulous that Charlotte’s confidence was evident in the Cambridges’ 2020 Christmas card.

“Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident-looking member of the family group here,” she declared.

Princess Charlotte certainly seems to have impressed fans with her ability to handle a royal first. And as she and Prince George prepare for a future full of responsibilities, they’ll likely be facing even more of them over the coming years.