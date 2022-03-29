We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice was seen in floods of tears as the Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to her late husband Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice was spotted getting emotional as the Royal Family gathered for a service of thanksgiving in honour of Prince Philip.

The Queen’s granddaughter appeared to be comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the tears began to fall.

As The Firm prepares to mark one year since the Duke of Edinburgh’s sad passing next month, they gathered to pay their respects to him in a special service of thanksgiving. In the days leading up to the memorial speculation arose over who would attend, with reports claiming palace aides were planning a “military style operation” for the Queen to ensure she could be there. Meanwhile, Prince Harry could face a “lifetime of regret” as he previously confirmed he wouldn’t be flying over from his LA home for the service.

However, much to the delight of fans everywhere, the Queen did attend the memorial at Westminster Abbey on March 29th. As did her four children, many of her grandchildren and several of the Queen’s great-grandchildren too.

This included Princess Beatrice, who gave birth to her first child, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, in 2021. The Queen’s granddaughter was visibly moved by the emotion of the day and was glimpsed crying as the monarch took her seat.

The Queen was supported as she made her way down the length of the Abbey by Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew. This comes after the monarch tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year and although she has recovered from her “mild cold-like symptoms” and resumed her duties, Her Majesty hasn’t attended public events for several weeks now.

Upon seeing her grandmother, Beatrice appeared to be moved to floods of tears and looked to be covering her face with her hymn sheet.

At another point in the service she was also reportedly spotted removing a tissue from her bag to wipe away tears and was comforted by Edoardo who accompanied her.

The service is said to have incorporated many elements that were important to the late Duke of Edinburgh, including hymns such as Te Deum in C and the involvement of clergy from Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor.

Beatrice is understood to have been incredibly close to her late grandfather and was amongst the royals who appeared in the BBC Prince Philip documentary last year. She also got a little emotional discussing him on ITV’s Our Queen At Ninety back in 2016.

“My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional,” she told viewers. “Because he is the most unique person and I’m very lucky that there are lots of moments where I have been able to share some quite magical times with my grandfather.”

The sight of Princess Beatrice in tears at the recent memorial for Prince Philip was an incredibly moving one as she reflected on her memories of him.