Kate Middleton stunned the crowds in a head-to-toe royal blue look for the first Commonwealth Day service since the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London wearing a very regal blue look.

Kate Middleton showcased colour blocking at its finest, opting for this jewel tone that perfectly complimented her sapphire engagement ring.

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a fair few iconic style moments over the years and it seems she’s continuing to up her fashion game with ever more colourful looks in 2022. Last year saw her step out in that magnificent gold dress that led to fans dubbing Kate the “ultimate Bond girl” at the No Time to Die premiere. Then, just a day later, Kate’s purple suit proved she can rock the vibrant colour block looks just as effortlessly as neutral gowns.

Already this year the future Queen Consort has recycled a favourite red blazer as she recreated Princess Diana’s go-to look in Copenhagen. Now for her latest public appearance Kate has rocked royal blue from her stylish pillar box hat to her elegant heels.

Stepping out with Prince William and other members of The Firm, Kate attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. This important service was last held in March 2020 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Since then so much has changed, with the death of Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepping back” as senior royals.

But despite the family sadness of recent times, Kate beamed as she arrived at the Abbey looking fabulous as ever. She opted for a royal blue coat dress with an elegant lapel neckline detail, complete with matching statement buttons.

It couldn’t have looked more lovely alongside her iconic sapphire engagement ring and she paired it with matching sapphire earrings and a necklace for Commonwealth Day.

And though Kate Middleton might’ve gone all out with the sapphire blue tones, she injected some beautiful texture into her Commonwealth Day look. Her pillar box hat and the lapels of her coat dress both appeared to have the sheen of velvet and the hat even featured an adorable bow.

Whilst her blue heels appeared to be suede, adding another level of interest to her sophisticated yet bright outfit.

Beside her Prince William coordinated with his wife of almost eleven years in a smart navy suit. He even accessorized with a patterned tie in an equally stunning shade of royal blue! Once again, it seems that William and Kate’s coordinating outfits are couple goals, just like on their recent trip to Wales.

The Cambridges’ attendance at the Westminster Abbey service came after reports suggested the Queen had hoped to join them.

If she had made an appearance it could’ve been a bittersweet reunion for the Queen without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as Commonwealth Day was their last official engagement as working royals.

However, instead of attending herself alongside Kate and William and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Queen has now issued a message to the Commonwealth of Nations.

She shared, “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.”

“In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all,” the Queen went on to declare.