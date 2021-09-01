We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana looks beautiful in an unseen treasured snap shared to mark the anniversary of her death.

The late Princess Diana has been beautifully remembered by Author Allan Mallinson who has shared an unseen snap with fans.

The former British Army Officer met the royal when she was sitting for a portrait as newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief for the 13/18th Royal Hussars.

This royal news comes as it’s reported Prince Harry could ‘address rumours’ Prince Charles isn’t his father in a new memoir.

Author Allan Mallinson has paid a sweet tribute to the late Princess Diana by sharing an unseen throwback snap from the time he met her.

Allan, 72, is best known as the author of the Matthew Harvey series of books and he first crossed paths with Princess Diana back in 1987 as she was sitting for a portrait when she was the Colonel-in-Chief for the 13/18th Royal Hussars.

And on the 24th anniversary of her tragic death, in which she died aged 36 in a car crash in Paris, a never-seen-before snap has come to light.

Allan shared the snap and captioned it, ‘As it’s the day (1997), I thought I’d post this photo, which I don’t think has ever been published. Sitting for her portrait as Colonel-in-Chief 13/18H. I had just brought the newly made brooch from Garrards’.

In the Allan Mallinson tribute to Princess Diana, she is wearing a black floor-length dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a deep-v-shape neckline.

Allan then shared a close-up shot of Diana wearing the brooch, a royal insignia, in all its glory. He added, ‘And the brooch in close up.’

It comes after Prince William and Harry missed the heartbreaking tradition of meeting to share memories of their beloved mother.

Prince Harry is living over in LA with his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, aged two months. While Prince William is at Kensington Palace, London with his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Fans are in awe at the photo. One fan said, ‘The most beautiful Diana.’

Another fan wrote, ‘Stunning’.

And a third fan added, ‘Diana was so beautiful. What a pity she was taken from us way too soon. May the Lord give her peace & rest & love for her soul.’

Princess Diana’s death on 31st August 1997 shocked the world when news broke that the Princess had died in a fatal car accident.

When asked whether he still has the brooch today, Allan revealed that it was returned to the regiment following the Princess of Wales’ death, and is currently on display at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

He tweeted, ‘The brooch was returned to the regiment after the Princess’s death, and is held at the museum of the @LDLightCav in @Discovery_Mus.’