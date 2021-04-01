We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana will be remembered when a blue plaque is placed outside the London home she lived in before marrying Prince Charles.

The late Princess will become the highest former member of the royal family to be recognised in this way

Princess Diana‘s memory and legacy will live on when her life is honoured with a blue plaque which is to be placed outside her former London home.

Diana, Princess of Wales’, charitable work is expected to be recognised when English Heritage honour her with a “memorial tablet” at the Earl’s Court flat that she lived in before marrying the Prince of Wales in 1981.

It is understood Diana, whose tragic 1997 death left behind sons Prince William and Harry, was nominated by the London Assembly for the honour after the body ran a campaign asking Londoners to suggest women worthy of a blue plaque.

It comes as it’s reported Prince Harry and Prince William will come together for their mother’s memorial, in the year she would have celebrated her 60th birthday, despite the Oprah interview fall out.

Ms Eavis said, “Her profile and popularity remains undiminished nearly 25 years after she died and clearly a part of that was the ease with which she seemed to communicate with everybody. I think what appealed to the panel when they were considering her nomination as she’s undeniably a significant figure in late 20th century Britain, with a close London association obviously.”

Ms Eavis continued, “She did undeniably play an important role in destigmatising HIV/Aids and also towards the very end of her life campaigned in those anti-landmine campaigns which were also very important.”

Diana’s parents, Frances and John Spencer bought her number 60 Coleherne Court, a three-bedroom property in a mansion block close to the fashionable King’s Road in Chelsea when she first settled in the capital city.

The property was reportedly bought for £50,000 when Lady Diana Spencer was 18 and working at Young England Kindergarden in Pimlico, central London.

She is said to have lived there with a number of her girlfriends and it’s claimed she had a sign above her door that read ‘Chief Chick’ and Diana once described her few years living there as “the happiest time of her life”, according to Andrew Morton’s book Diana, In Her Own Words. “It was juvenile, innocent, uncomplicated and above all fun. I laughed my head off there,” she added.