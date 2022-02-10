We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie releases a new photo of baby August to mark his first birthday – and he’s got a sweet royal nickname too.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child August last year and to mark his first birthday she’s shared an adorable snap of the growing youngster.

The royal says the tot is “our little hero” as she gives fans a glimpse of his royal life so far.

Princess Eugenie has released some unseen snaps of baby August to mark his first birthday.

The tot, who was born in February last year, has had an adventurous year so far with a family ski holiday and has mixed with other children at a soft play centre.

And on turning one his mum Princess Eugenie has given royal fans an insight into his little royal life by revealing his sweet nickname.

She captioned the snaps, “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙”

Doting dad Jack Brooksbank can be seen with his arm around the youngster who is being held by his mother at the top of the snow-covered mountain range.

Fans are surprised by how fast time has flown as Princess Eugenie shares baby August’s latest snaps.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday August!!!!!!! Can’t believe you’re a year already!!!! ❤️❤️”

Another fan put, “Happy birthday August and congratulations on making it through the first year Your Royal Highness!”

And a third added, “Would have been nice to see his face.”

But Princess Eugenie and Jack, who married in October 2018, tend to keep their son’s full face out of snaps as he’s gotten older, but that doesn’t stop them from melting the nation’s hearts.

Princess Eugenie, who was said to have made a cheeky complaint at their wedding, looks loved up ahead of Valentine’s Day and it’s the first post she’s made since her New Year recap of 2021.

It looks like the Ferguson family love a moniker, as Eugenie has revealed they call their son “Augie” and she previously revealed the nickname sister Beatrice’s baby would call her “Auntie Euge”.

Adorable! Happy Birthday “Augie”.