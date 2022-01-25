We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Eugenie made a cheeky complaint to husband Jack Brooksbank and it went unnoticed until now.

The newlyweds were enjoying their special day when the Queen’s granddaughter made the remark to Jack, according to a lip reader.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018 in front of the royal family including the Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan, had only got engaged 10 months earlier and Princess Eugenie didn’t waste a moment in telling her new husband what she was thinking.

In St George’s Chapel, Windsor, Princess Eugenie made a couple of sweet exchanges with her husband and they had gone unnoticed until now when a lip reader has decoded them after watching back the footage.

Princess Eugenie and Jack appeared to be enjoying themselves but there was one moment when Princess Eugenie was a little annoyed by Jack’s lack of action.

When they were sitting side-by-side in St George’s Chapel listening to readings, Eugenie jokingly said to her new husband, “Why aren’t you holding my hand?”

And Princess Eugenie’s cheeky complaint to Jack Brooksbank wasn’t the last time she had to direct her husband.

And just moments later, Jack can be seen reaching out to hold his wife’s hand and this appeared to cheer up Eugenie.

It seems the Queen’s granddaughter took the lead and coached Jack through the day, with a lifetime of royal experience meaning she knew exactly what the crowds wanted.

In addition to Princess Eugenie’s cheeky complaint to Jack Brooksbank, the lipreader revealed that the royal bride initiated the couple’s tentative smooches outside the chapel, saying “let’s kiss” in front of the cameras.

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed the arrival of their son August last year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank are currently living with her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in Great Windsor Park. The couple moved into the Royal Lodge in January during the third UK lockdown.

Jack’s resistance to being hands-on with his wife during their wedding day could be down to nerves as he whispered beautiful words to Eugenie, as she approached him at the altar.

Experts revealed he said “Oh, my heart” when he saw his bride, before adding “Oh break my heart.”