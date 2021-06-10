We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has received a very sentimental gift in honour of Prince Philip as she marks what would have been his milestone 100th birthday on June 10.

The Queen faces a very difficult day today as she marks what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday. The royal couple were happily married for 73 years and she continues to mourn him following his sad passing in April, just months before his centenary. Though Prince Philip’s death did not change the royal line of succession, it changed the monarchy as we know it.

Now Her Majesty has received a particularly heartfelt gift in honour of his birthday that will help ensure his memory and legacy lives on.

The official Royal Family Twitter account has chosen this poignant occasion to share a deeply personal post as they revealed the Queen’s special present.

‘Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke’s 100th birthday’, the post read.

‘The rose was gifted by @The_RHS, of which The Queen is Patron. Named in The Duke’s memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.’

In a sweet picture alongside this moving caption, the Queen can be seen standing outside Windsor Castle. Wearing a stunning blue floral-patterned dress and classic cream cardigan, Her Majesty is smiling as she is presented with her beautiful Duke of Edinburgh rose.

Several equally heartfelt follow-up posts went on to share exactly how this gift will help continue Prince Philip’s legacy.

‘In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which he described as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit’.

‘For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.’

Meanwhile, another post revealed exactly how much of a difference this new rose could make to the lives of young people.

‘The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award’, the caption announced.

‘Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers’.

In the final photograph, the Queen is pictured admiring the magnificent flower bed at Windsor Castle where the rose will go on to thrive. The choice to plant it here is made even more significant given the strong connection the pair had to their Berkshire home.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spent much of last year there during the UK’s lockdown and it was where Her Majesty said her final farewell to him at his poignant funeral service.

The thought that this new Duke of Edinburgh rose is now growing here likely means a great deal to the Queen during this difficult time.