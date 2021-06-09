We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles shared his reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Marke welcoming baby Lilibet during his latest royal engagement, calling it "such happy news".



Prince Charles publicly shared his heartfelt reaction to the birth of his fifth grandchild, Lilibet Diana, calling it ‘such happy news.’

Baby Lilibet Diana Mountbatten- Windsor was born on the 4th of June and is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child together. She is now the 11th great-grandchild of The Queen.

Hello! magazine reported that during a royal engagement at the Mini factory in Oxford, Prince Charles made a sweet statement about baby Lilibet.

He said, “The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

Prince Charles is now the grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as well as Harry and Meghan’s Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also posted a statement following the announcement that Lilibet had been born that read, ‘Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.’

This news follows reports of tensions between the family, after Harry opened up about his father’s parenting style and the “cycle of suffering” within the family.

The Queen is set to ‘talk things out’ with Harry when he returns to the UK for the unveiling of his mother, Princess Diana’s memorial statue.

Video of the Week

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Harry said, “There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”