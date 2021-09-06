We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen was reportedly forced to re-take her wedding photos during her and Prince Philip’s honeymoon after a rather unusual mishap.

The Queen and Prince Philip tied the knot in a magnificent ceremony back in 1947, though it seems their big day didn’t go exactly to plan.

It’s claimed that the royal couple had to reshoot their wedding photos on their honeymoon after losing one important feature.

The Queen is said to have re-shot wedding photos during her honeymoon back in 1947 after a surprising wedding day mishap left her without her bouquet in the pictures. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before he sadly passed away in April, leaving the monarch without her “strength and stay”. Currently staying at Balmoral, the monarch is undertaking her first summer break since his death and has invited several of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit her.

Having reportedly visited her and Prince Philip’s special place recently, the Queen will no doubt be reflecting on their many happy years together.

Though it seems that their wedding day on 20th November did have one slight problem – and it meant the couple had to retake official snaps.

As reported by Hello! magazine, the Queen’s wedding photos had to be taken again several days later as she and Prince Philip enjoyed their honeymoon. This was reportedly due to her wedding flowers being misplaced on their big day, meaning the original photos did not have these stunning blooms in them.

According to the publication, royal wedding florist David Longman revealed the story behind this surprising turn of events as he opened up on the ITV documentary, Invitation to the Royal Wedding.

He claimed, “In the middle of their honeymoon they had to get dressed up again in their wedding clothes and my father had to provide another bouquet for those photos.”

It was photographer Sterling Henry Nahum who captured the unforgettable shots of the Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding day. He allegedly had to return to the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace again to make sure they got the perfect picture.

Whilst it’s said that the monarch and Duke of Edinburgh’s honeymoon was interrupted so that they could pose for the second lot of snaps, as well as at some point during their private trips to Broadlands and Birkhall.

And it seems that the surprising mishap all those years before is not likely to be repeated again, as royal brides reportedly now have two bouquets just in case.

This November would have marked the Queen and Prince Philip’s momentous 74th wedding anniversary. Their wedding was held at Westminster Abbey, the same venue where their grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011.

As they attended the Cambridge’s wedding, both the Queen and Prince Philip might well have briefly reflected on their own wonderful day all those years before.