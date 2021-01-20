We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot the Queen gave them Frogmore cottage to use as a home for the beginning of family life.

The sweet cottage on Her Majesty’s Windsor estate became the pair’s abode in 2019 and the Queen gave them a very special housewarming present

While the monarch treated her grandson and Meghan to a home renovation funded by the Sovereign Grant, she also gifted them some very special art.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allowed to chose a selection of pieces from the Royal Art Collection, which includes works likely to be worth millions.

Her Majesty is thought to have provided the newlyweds with a shortlist pieces to display in their home from the impressive array, which features paintings, sculptures, sketches and more from the likes of Leonardo de Vinci and Michelangelo.

Harry and Meghan have since moved across the pond to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping back from their roles as senior royals at the beginning of 2020.

Following some backlash surrounding the funding of the Frogmore renovation, the pair have paid back £2.4million to cover the cost.

Since beginning their new LA life in Santa Barbara, the couple have struck deals with Netflix and Spotify and even launched their very own podcast last month.

The first episode of the Archewell Audio release, baby Archie was heard speaking publicly for the first time ever – and it seems like he’s developing an American accent.

In the clip, the royal tot can be heard wishing listeners a Happy New Year with a little help from his dad.

Royal fans have been left wondering if the Sussexes will pay a visit to the UK this year.

The family have been unable to return to the UK since their departure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but with the Queen and Prince Philip having had their Covid vaccines and hope for the return of some normality this year, it’s thought they could come back.

Harry recently shared his potential plans for a trip back home but the royal family aren’t the main motivation.

“We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back,” Harry said during a video call with members of the Rugby Football League.

“I would have been back already had it not been for Covid.”