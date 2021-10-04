We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shown her vulnerable side as she spoke about Prince Philip for the first time since his death during an passionate speech in Scotland.

Her Majesty has spoken out about the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time since he passed away.

The Queen addressed the Scottish parliament as she revealed her and Prince Philip’s “deep affection” for the beautiful country.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for a remarkable 73 years and she has recently reflected upon some of their happiest times together. The Duke of Edinburgh was once described by Her Majesty as her “strength and stay” and though his sad passing in April didn’t change the line of succession, it forever changed the Royal Family. Following his death, the Queen went into an official period of mourning and though she has since returned to royal duties, she reportedly honoured him during her annual Balmoral summer trip with a visit to their special place.

Now the Queen has opened up upon her and Prince Philip’s love of Scotland as she discussed him publicly for the first time since his death.

Her Majesty was accompanied on this occasion by other members of The Firm, including Prince Charles. During her speech as she officially opened the sixth session of the Scottish parliament, the Queen declared, “I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here.”

She added, “It is often said that it is the people that make a place and there are few places where this is truer than it is in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.”

The Queen’s powerful speech is made all the more significant given that she chose to discuss Philip and a place that meant so much to them in such a deeply personal way.

The royal couple are understood to have enjoyed spending time in Scotland and the Queen is even said to have named one of her corgis after a favourite beauty spot there, Muick. The monarch is now understood to have returned to England from Balmoral Castle.

She often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to spend time with her at Balmoral and it’s thought that she enjoys relaxing away from the royal spotlight.

It was also in Aberdeenshire in Scotland that an iconic snap of the Queen and Philip was taken by their daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex.

This was later shared by the monarch the day before the Duke’s funeral and showed him and the Queen sitting side-by-side in the countryside, beaming at the camera.

‘The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003’, the caption declared.

After her first Balmoral trip since Prince Philip’s death this year, the Queen’s heartfelt remark during this powerful speech is a wonderful reflection of her enduring love for her husband and how Scotland is filled with so many happy memories of their time together.