Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the credentials to land themselves a name a huge Hollywood power couple, as royal experts claim the couple’s star studded future in LA is looking bright.

Prince Harry and Meghan could soon join the likes of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to become Hollywood’s next big “power couple”, according to an expert on the Sussexes.

The pair stepped back as senior royals back in 2020 and relocated to their new LA home, leaving the royal spotlight behind. Since then, they’ve taken on numerous business ventures, from signing exciting big-budget deals with Netflix and Spotify to Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir.

Now the two reportedly have their sights set on cracking Hollywood as they continue to drift from the The Firm.

Pop culture guru, Nick Ede told OK! that there’s a definite possibility that they could become very successful in the Hollywood circuit.

He told the publications, ”The future is bright for Harry and Meghan. They have a huge network of big hitters as friends and, with Netflix and Spotify contracts signed plus shows in production, they’re already becoming the toast of Hollywood.

“They have all the right credentials to cement their status as one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood.”

Ede added that without the restraints of the royal family and their HRH titles, Harry and Meghan could freely become “integral in Hollywood events and award shows”.

He continued, “The negativity won’t change, but what would is they could steer their own narrative. Hollywood is royalty and royalty is a bit of Hollywood – so they’re two peas in a pod!”

This follows Harry revealing that he feels at home in the US, after detailing his secret meeting with the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games.