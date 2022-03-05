We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be looking forward to her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this year, and is grateful for her health ahead of the milestone.

The Queen “can’t wait” to officially mark 70 years on the throne with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While it doesn’t take away from the “problems” the royal family has faced in recent months, the Queen is “healthy” and able to “enjoy” the celebrations with her family.

The Queen is said to be grateful for her health ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this summer, following a bout of ill-health in recent months.

The 95-year-old Monarch hit a milestone 70 years on the throne last month, but will officially mark the Jubilee with a special three-day event in June as the Queen grants extra bank holiday for the Platinum Jubilee.

Despite reports that Prince Harry is facing the “ultimate test” over whether to return to the UK, a royal insider has revealed Her Majesty is feeling lucky to be able to celebrate it with her family.

Royal expert, Jonathan Sacerdoti told The Mirror, “There is very little doubt that she is looking forward to her Platinum Jubilee enormously. Like most of us, I’m sure she can’t wait.

“While it certainly doesn’t put away the problems she has had over a past year, she will also know that no time is perfect – the Queen is a very pragmatic person.

“I think the most important thing is that she is healthy and can enjoy her celebrations with her family.”

Having been years in the making, the Queen is no doubt keen to get the celebrations underway. “It’s hard to believe it’s less than three months away, and she will be determined to make the absolute most of it,” the insider added.

With on-going conflict in Ukraine causing huge sadness across the globe, the royal family are hoping to offer some “light” during these tough times.

“One of the real benefits of the Royal Family is that they give us light in even the darkest moments. What with the pandemic and the on-going conflict in Ukraine, this is one of the toughest periods in living memory.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate her wonderful service and for the world to come together.”

Street parties are expected to be held up and down the country and a special Platinum Jubilee concert will take place at Buckingham Palace.

We can’t wait!