Prince Harry faces the ‘ultimate test’ over his big UK return

Prince Harry could be facing a major dilemma over whether to return to the UK as he may “forever regret” missing the Queen’s Jubilee, a royal expert says.

Prince Harry was thought to be preparing to make his return to the UK, however, the row over his security has put a dampener on his plans.

Now experts say he could be facing the “ultimate test” over his return, amid strained relationships within the Firm and the Queen’s recent Covid experience.

This royal news comes after experts claimed t Queen’s recent big monarchy decision is ‘driving a wedge’ between Prince Harry and William.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan were gearing up to make their big return to the UK.

However, after taking legal action over his security, and relationships with the Firm souring over his upcoming memoir that could ‘shake the monarchy to its core’ – royal author Tom Bower claims Harry could be facing the “ultimate test” over his return.

The trip would mark the first time Harry has travelled back to the UK since Prince Philip’s funeral, and will likely see him make the journey without Meghan, as she reportedly has no intention of ever returning.

Bower told Closer, “The next few months will be the ultimate test for Harry, the ultimate dilemma. He insists he adores his grandmother, so will he come back to support her at Prince Philip’s memorial service, and will he come back to support her and celebrate her reign in the Platinum Jubilee? These are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out.”



He continued, “If he doesn’t come back, it’s a clear statement of where lies his loyalty and his own interest. He’s had many opportunities to return home and spend time with his family – and hasn’t – but this really will show where his and Meghan’s mindsets are.”

The new father of two also has his children to think of, as he is “determined” to not let Archie and Lilibet be robbed of a royal life or relationships with their cousins. His father, Prince Charles is also said to be facing heartbreak over having never met Lilibet.

Bower also hinted about the Queen’s recent health scare after testing positive for Covid-19. He remarked, “If they don’t come back soon, and Lilibet doesn’t meet the Queen and Harry doesn’t celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever.”