Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have finalised their divorce settlement as the couple express their 'sadness'.

The couple has left things amicably for the sake of their children.

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have finally agreed to their divorce settlement as the pair make the final preparations before they can start a new chapter of their lives.

The couple, who announced their marriage was over back in February last year when they released an official statement, have updated royal fans on the break-up.

After 12 years of marriage, Peter and Autumn announced that they have agreed on a divorce settlement an official statement released reads, ‘Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.’

Peter and Autumn have attended many royal events, standing alongside the Queen and Prince Charles.

The last time Peter and Autumn were pictured together at a royal event was at the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland in early September, when they joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla.

They were noticeably absent from the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and they were also not seen on Christmas day when many members of the royal family joined the Queen at Sandringham.

And the couple was also joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018.

The latest divorce settlement statement went on to highlight the sadness behind the marriage breakdown and pledged to put their two children, daughters Savannah, 10, and Isla, nine, first.

‘Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost. Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.’

It concluded, ‘Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.’