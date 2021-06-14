We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has welcomed an adorable new family member and she is 'delighted'.

Queen Elizabeth II has something to smile about again after her son Prince Andrew and granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie gifted her another dog for her birthday.

The new family addition comes after one of the two pups the Duke of York gave his mother back in February suddenly died.

A Windsor Castle source said, “The Queen has had a rough time and she is absolutely delighted to have a new corgi. She was distraught when Fergus died suddenly, but this new dog will be perfect company for Muick going forward.”

Prince Andrew had been responsible for sourcing Queen Elizabeth’s dogs, Fergus and Muick, to keep her company while Prince Philip was in the hospital. But Fergus had only lived with the Queen a short time before the tragic death. It is also believed Fergus and Muick were the first the Queen has had which were not descended from a corgi called Susan that she received for her 18th birthday in 1944.

At the time a Windsor Castle insider told the Sun, “The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband. On top of that, there have been problems with her grandson, Harry.”

The Queen wasn’t expected to own any pets again following the loss of her beloved dog Vulcan last October, as at the time insiders said she feared the dogs were a trip hazard. But this ‘replacement’ pup is said to have put a smile back on her face.

The corgi puppy is the latest addition to the royal family since the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana.

Her Majesty is famous for her love of canine companions. Over the years her favourite Corgis have been an adorable talking point for royal fans.

In 2018 the Queen appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair with the two dorgis and two of her Corgis, Holly and Willow. Her dogs also famously featured alongside her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond promotional video aired during the 2012 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.