Sam Waley-Cohen is the ‘royal matchmaker’ who helped Kate Middleton and Prince William rekindle their romance after their break up.

The Grand National winning jockey is friends with the Duchess of Cambridge and threw a fancy dress party that got the Cambridges “deep in conversation”.

Sam Waley-Cohen is said to have been instrumental in getting Kate Middleton and Prince William back together following their brief split in 2007.

The jockey, who just won the Grand National 2022 with horse Nobel Yeats on what was to be his final race. But despite being a good jockey, one of Sam’s strengths out of the saddle has been matchmaking – and many royal fans might not know that he contributed to the rekindled romance of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might have parted ways for good had Sam not organised and invited them to his Freakin Naughty themed party at his family’s country home.

The royal couple, who went on a much-publicised break up in 2007, are said to have attended the bash – Prince William reportedly wore hot pants and a policeman’s helmet, while Kate dressed as a ‘naughty’ nurse in fishnet tights and a short dress.

And it’s at the party that they were spotted deep in conversation. And while it’s not clear how they patched things up exactly, a few weeks later they jetted off to the Seychelles together.

Speaking in 2011, Sam played down his matchmaking abilities. He said, “There’s an idea that I was like Cupid with a bow and arrow. People love the idea that somebody put them back together but they put themselves together far more. They’ve both been friends for a long time. I think they got back together of their own accord.”

Following Kate and Will’s love story, Sam Waley-Cohen attended their wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Whatever did the trick it appeared to have worked as not only did the couple get married in 2011 and celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary last year but they have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, aged three.

And Kate seemed to be keen to return the favour as she helped Sam organise an 80s themed charity roller disco in 2008.

And Kate and Sam’s friendship continued as she and her sister Pippa Middleton were pictured attending the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael And All Angels Church In Lambourn back in 2011 – the same year Kate and William got married.