Sarah Ferguson has revealed a touching memory of her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s childhoods.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has recently become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9. Eugenie later went on to reveal his unusual baby name and share their first family photo on Saturday. First-time grandmother Sarah has called for ‘respect and kindness’ for her new grandson.

She has previously also shared a special statement about Eugenie and Jack ahead of August’s birth. In it, she declared her belief that Eugenie “is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother.”

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during lockdown last year.

The Duchess of York is thought to have an incredibly close bond with her daughters. Now she has opened up about her touching memories of both their childhoods.

In an exclusive essay for PEOPLE Royals magazine’s premiere issue which hits newsstands on 5 March, Sarah discusses how much teatime means to her and her family.

“Teatime has always been an important part of our family day, where we can take time to share news,” the Duchess of York writes. “When my girls were younger, we would sit and chat about their day at school, any achievements or concerns they might have.”

When it comes to the kinds of afternoon tea snacks the family would enjoy together, it seems Sarah was no stranger to putting on a delicious-sounding spread.

Sarah said, “We would have a magical feast of finger sandwiches, cocktail sausages, biscuits, scones with clotted cream and jam and bite-size cakes.

“Of course, afternoon tea food became more adult as the girls grew older, with smoked-salmon sandwiches and cucumber sandwiches replacing the Traffic Light ones, but the basic ethos was the same: a time of sharing.”

These touching memories are perhaps made all the more special now they’ve welcomed baby August Brooksbank to the family. Posting on Instagram following Eugenie’s name announcement, Sarah revealed she is ‘thrilled and blessed’ at her grandson’s arrival.

We’ll have to wait and see if the proud grandmother will be forging new teatime memories with little August in the future.