We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson has given a sweet update on her nephew Prince Harry and his “happy” life with Meghan Markle, revealing just what Princess Diana would think about his choices.

Despite her extending an olive branch, recent reports have suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not joining the Queen and other members of The Firm for Christmas this year. Instead of bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK for a royal Christmas, it’s claimed they will be remaining in the US this year. However, their fellow royals have revealed that they are still a very tight-knit family.

Harry’s aunt and mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, has opened up about his and Meghan’s choice to relocate. She also expressed her belief that Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana would simply focus on how “happy” Meghan makes him.

The Duchess of York referred to the heartbreaking moment Harry walked behind his mother’s coffin during her funeral procession in 1997. She explained, “The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now.”

Sarah revealed that her old friend would be thrilled at the men her kids have grown into, as well as the ladies who have become their wives.

The Duchess and Princess Diana’s friendship is understood to have started in their teenage years and grew closer during their time in the spotlight, and Sarah has given new insight on their cherished memories.

Sarah, who warmly referred to Diana as ‘Duch’, previously told PEOPLE, “She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved.”

Sarah disclosed, “If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.”

She also went on to proudly describe both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as having their “own voice.”

This comes after the Duchess previously revealed the one piece of advice she would give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their decision to separate from the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Harry might not have seen each other in person for quite some time now. But her heart-warming reflections about him and Princess Diana offer an intriguing insight into his current happiness.