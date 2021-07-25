We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of York has revealed the one piece of advice she’d give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

Prince Andrew’s ex wife, Sarah Ferguson, just wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “be happy” after they made the decision to step back as senior royals.

The Duchess also said she is a “great supporter” of Oprah Winfrey, who hosted Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview.

The Duchess of York has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just one piece of advice, to be happy.

With the fall-out from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure still rattling on, Prince Andrew’s ex wife has offered up some wise words.

In an interview with The Telegraph magazine, Sarah Ferguson said, “I wouldn’t presume to give advice to Harry and Meghan, except to say to be happy.”

The mum-of-two also praised Meghan for writing a children’s book, The Bench, as it’s an industry Fergie has also dabbled in.

She added, “I think it’s wonderful that Meghan has written a children’s book; having done that myself, I know the effort it takes.”

It comes after Fergie revealed she’s a “great supporter” of Oprah Winfrey, in wake of the ongoing fall-out from Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview.

While most members of the royal family have dodged questions about the explosive interview, Sarah Ferguson has thrown her support behind the US TV star.

“All I want to say on this is that Oprah helped me greatly when I went to the US and was interviewed by her,” she said.

“I’m a great supporter of Oprah and everything that she does.”

The Duchess of York was famously interviewed by Oprah back in 1996 following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

At the time she spoke openly about how being part of the royal family isn’t the “fairytale” everyone imagines.

“You didn’t marry the fairytale, you married a man,” she told Oprah. “You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale.

“Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

Sarah is the first member of the family to speak publicly about the ongoing rift between Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles.

And while things looked like they were starting to thaw at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue recently, Prince Harry’s latest four-part book deal could have put a spanner in the works for plans of a reconciliation.