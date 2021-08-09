Sarah Ferguson reveals exactly who she wants to play her in The Crown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed which popular Hollywood star she’d love to play her in future seasons of Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown.

Sarah Ferguson has shared the red-haired actor she would most like to see take up the mantle of playing her in future seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. The Duchess of York, who has recently received a touching invite from the Queen, has now released her first novel for adults, loosely based on the life of her ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

Entitled Her Heart for a Compass, Sarah’s book might only have been on sale a week, but reports have suggested that she’s interesting in seeing it brought to life on screen. And when it comes to who she hopes might adapt Lady Margaret’s tale, top The Crown producer Andy Harries seems to be one of her favourite choices.

Though Sarah shared that there is another exciting cinematic suggestion that she’d also love to make to him during a potential discussion.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row podcast that, “I have known Andy Harries and (I spoke to) a great friend of mine who worked with [him] a long time ago.

“I said to her, ‘Oh, I’d love to get Andy to look at Lady Margaret and then while I’m asking him about it maybe I could say Julianne Moore should play me’”, she added.

This is not the first time it’s been suggested that Sarah would be interested in seeing The Fugitive star play her in The Crown. Back in 2019, The Sun reported that there was another actor Sarah might have wished to play her in her early years, followed by Julianne.

According to the publication, a source alleged at the time, “She’s told several people close to her she really loves the idea of Eleanor [Tomlinson] after watching Poldark. In later life, she’s keen on Julianne Moore.”

Sarah’s recent remarks come as she’s admitted she made a surprising offer to assist on The Crown, but was turned down. The Duchess of York has featured in season 4 of the hit period drama, played by Jessica Aquilina, in a scene focused on her wedding to Prince Andrew back in 1986.

However, this appearance was brief compared to her real-life presence as part of The Firm.

Throughout this time, it’s understood that she and Princess Diana became close, with Sarah sharing a heartbreaking insight into their friendship.

Whether or not Sarah will get to see her character take on a major role or be portrayed by Julianne Moore in The Crown remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Duchess of York is focused on writing and has now said to have signed a second book deal.

Whilst the birth of Princess Beatrice’s baby this autumn will soon make Sarah a busy, proud grandmother of three.