Sarah Ferguson has revealed she made a surprising offer to one of The Crown’s executive producers after seeing herself on-screen, but it was reportedly declined.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about the experience of watching herself portrayed by Jessica Aquilina in The Crown.

Despite writing to one of the show’s executive producers to make a helpful offer, the Duchess of York was reportedly turned down.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has opened up on the unexpected offer she once made after seeing herself depicted in Netflix’s The Crown. The period drama follows Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and with The Crown season 5 reportedly set to start filming this summer, fans are excited to see which historical events might feature in the penultimate series.

It’s previously been suggested that Prince Harry was the one Royal Family member The Crown was struggling to cast for season 5 because of his distinctive hair. But whilst the showrunners might have found it difficult to cast the perfect prince, there’s another red-headed royal who has already featured.

Sarah Ferguson appeared in season 4, played by Jessica Aquilina, in a scene centred around her wedding to her now ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

However, it seems that Sarah wasn’t overwhelmed with how brief her depiction in The Crown was. Opening up during a recent interview with Town&Country, the Duchess of York explained that she even offered to consult on the hit show.

“Hello?” she joked to the publication about her character’s limited appearances. “Where is Fergie?”

Sarah went on to claim she wrote to one of The Crown’s executive producers, Andy Harries, offering her unique input. “I said to him, ‘Why can’t I help my character?’ ” she said, though according to Town&Country, her offer was sadly declined.

But whilst the Duchess of York might have hoped to see her character more often, she has complimented The Crown for its cinematography in the past.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this year, Sarah shared that she had enjoyed watching her wedding unfold in The Crown, stating, “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

This comes as Sarah prepares to become a grandmother for the third time, after Princess Beatrice announced her pregnancy in May. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s first child together is due in autumn 2021 and their baby will be the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild.

The Duchess of York will no doubt be looking forward to welcoming the new royal arrival!