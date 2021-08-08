We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked his wife's birthday on Sunday with the sweetest message.





Princess Beatrice celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted a sweet tribute to his wife on social media

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked the day with a sweet message on Instagram.

Posting a black and white photo of them looking happy at the beach, Edoardo wrote: “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart ❤️.”

Royal fans also sent birthday wishes to Beatrice, with one writing: “Wish you both happiness always. happy birthday 💐.” Another said: “Happiest dearest Princess Beatrice! Awww thank you for sharing sweet Edo! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

The property developer’s message comes just three weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo wed on 17 July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor in a surprise ceremony after they were forced to change their original May wedding date due to the pandemic.

To mark their first year of wedding bliss, Edoardo took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his “darling” wife.

Alongside a smiling photo of the pair, Edoardo penned: “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

Princess Beatrice and her husband are expecting their first child together this autumn.

Beatrice is already step-mother to Edoardo’s five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as “Wolfie”, from a previous relationship with architect and designer Dara Huang.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Beatrice’s pregnancy back in May, releasing a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”