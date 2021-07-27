We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she believes she 'wasn't worthy' enough to attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Sarah – also known as Fergie – was divorced from Prince Andrew at the time.

Sarah, Duchess of York, was notably missing from the 2011 royal family wedding between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which took place at Westminster Abbey.

And 10 years after the ceremony, which was attended by her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 32, and Eugenie, 31, she has revealed why.

In a new interview, Sarah, also known as Fergie, told Town and Country magazine, “I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal.”

However, the Duchess said she doesn’t resent the royals for not inviting her.

Fergie, was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, but the couple who have two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Eugenie – divorced after four years of separation.

According to biographer Sarah Bradford, Fergie was unable to deal with her husband’s duties as a naval officer which required him to stay away from home for long periods of time – with claims the couple saw each other 40 days a year in the first five years of their marriage.

Their separation was announced in 1992, it saw her move out of the family home and the palace announced that the Duchess would no longer carry out public engagements on behalf of the Queen. And the Queen announced in a statement that she would not take responsibility for Sarah’s debts.

But it was topless photos showing her having her toes sucked by an American financial manager that further distanced her from the royal family as it is understood Prince Andrew’s aunt Princess Margaret, wrote in a letter to Fergie, “You have done more to bring shame on the family than could ever have been imagined”.

In recent years Fergie has been invited to royal events – including Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, and like Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Fergie did a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in which she said being a royal was ‘not a fairytale’. And she had a piece of advice for Harry and Meghan.

According to the Sun, following Prince Philip’s death, despite being absent from Prince Philip’s funeral, Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew have been making the drive from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle to walk with the monarch and her corgis.

An insider said, “They have been going on short walks around the gardens with the Queen and her corgis. Sarah’s very much in the fold now that the Duke of Edinburgh has gone.”