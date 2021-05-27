We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice’s sweet nickname has been revealed by her proud mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York as she showed the sweet homemade gift she’s received from her pregnant daughter.

Princess Beatrice has a nickname amongst her loved ones and her mum Sarah Ferguson has revealed all in her recent YouTube video.

The Duchess of York explained she personally never shortens her daughter’s name, though she went on to share the very appropriate present Beatrice made for her recently.

This royal news comes as it was revealed that Kate Middleton’s trainers worn during her University of St Andrews visit are in stock at Office

Princess Beatrice’s special nickname has been revealed by her mum Sarah Ferguson, though she admitted that she personally never uses it. The Duchess’ sweet insight comes at what is a very exciting time after Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy was announced last week. Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby is due in autumn 2021 and the Queen and their families are “delighted”.

Their baby will be the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild and will be eleventh in the royal line of succession when they are born. And whilst this will be Beatrice’s first child, her baby already has an older brother many might not know about as Edoardo has a son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Whilst his name is officially Christopher, he received this cute nickname from his loved ones. And it seems that this is something he and Beatrice have in common…

Sarah Ferguson has shared the sweet name Beatrice is often called by her family and friends – though she admitted she never uses it. Speaking in a recent video posted on her YouTube channel for children, Sarah showed viewers how to make fondant bees to put on a piece of honeycomb – actually a waffle, cut into a circular shape.

“My daughter’s called Beatrice and she made me a buzzy bee boot,” she announced, holding up a beautifully decorated boot, with an adorable bee across the toe-section.

Video of the Week

Putting her boot back on, Sarah continued: “So today, I thought, since Beatrice is called Bea – to some people, not to me, I call her Beatrice, but this is for you my little Trixie Bell, my Beatrice, my Bea, my buzzy little bee and we’re going to make a wonderful buzzy, little bee.”

Though Sarah personally never refers to Beatrice as Bea, this is a special nickname that perfectly suits the mum-to-be. Meanwhile, the Duchess of York will no doubt be looking forward to welcoming another grandchild to the family in the autumn.

We can’t wait to see what adorable nickname Princess Beatrice’s baby might receive!