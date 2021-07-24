We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of York has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bold decision to share their side of the story with Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview.

Prince Andrew’s ex wife, Sarah Ferguson, says she’s a “great supporter” of Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess did an interview with Oprah back in 1996.

The Duchess of York has revealed she’s a “great supporter” of Oprah Winfrey, in wake of the ongoing fall-out from Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview.

While most members of the royal family have dodged questions about the explosive interview that saw accusations of racism and claims Meghan’s mental health issues were ignored by the family raised, Sarah Ferguson has thrown her support behind the US TV star.

In a new interview with the Telegraph Magazine, Sarah said, “All I want to say on this is that Oprah helped me greatly when I went to the US and was interviewed by her.

“I’m a great supporter of Oprah and everything that she does.”

The Duchess of York was famously interviewed by Oprah back in 1996 following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

At the time she spoke openly about how being part of the royal family isn’t the “fairytale” everyone imagines.

“You didn’t marry the fairytale, you married a man,” she told Oprah. “You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale.

“Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

Sarah is the first member of the family to speak publicly about the ongoing rift between Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles.

And while things looked like they were starting to thaw at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue recently, Prince Harry’s latest four-part book deal will no doubt have put a spanner in the works for plans of a reconciliation.

Thankfully the Duchess of York was able to remain in the royal family’s good books, despite her divorce from Prince Andrew.

29 years later after announcing their split, the couple are back living together again at the Royal Lodge Windsor and enjoy an amicable friendship. Some have even questioned whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would ever remarry.

The Duchess is even said to be “back in the fold” with the Queen and the rest of the royal family, and supported the Monarch during her week of mourning following Prince Philip’s death.

“They have been going on short walks around the gardens with the Queen and her corgis. Sarah’s very much in the fold now that the Duke of Edinburgh has gone,” an insider revealed at the time.

“The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and regards her as an excellent mother.”