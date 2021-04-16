We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York will not be attending the funeral of her former father-in-law Prince Philip on Saturday, though she is reportedly supporting the Queen in her own way.

It’s believed Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent lockdown there with them ahead of the birth of their son August Philip Brooksbank, whose middle name honors his late great-grandfather.

But whilst Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 8th, 9th, and 10th in the royal line of succession respectively, will all be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Sarah will not be accompanying them.

This is thought to be due to Covid-19 restrictions, which allow only up to 30 guests to attend funerals.

Other royal family members such as Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s young children and Peter Phillip’s former wife Autumn Kelly, will also not be attending.

How has Sarah Ferguson been supporting the Queen?

Despite the restrictions in place, it seems that Sarah has nonetheless been a great source of support to the Queen following the death of her husband of over seven decades.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of York and her ex-husband have been by the monarch’s side this past week. The former couple have reportedly been going on walks with Her Majesty and her corgi puppies, who have particularly adorable names.

The publication reports that an insider revealed: “They have been going on short walks around the gardens with the Queen and her corgis. Sarah’s very much in the fold now that the Duke of Edinburgh has gone.

“The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and regards her as an excellent mother.”

During Eugenie’s pregnancy, Sarah opened up about her approach to motherhood. She also revealed what she thought her daughter would be like as a mum.

The Duchess of York was already a grandma before the birth of little August and was delighted to welcome him to the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, earlier this year.

Having called for “respect and kindness” for him, she also declared him a “beautiful blessing”.

It’s understood that Prince Philip sadly didn’t get to meet August, though he will likely have been very moved by Princess Eugenie’s name choice.