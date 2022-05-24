Trending:

The awkward moment Kate Middleton was mistaken for William’s assistant had her ‘in stitches’

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • Kate Middleton once had the funniest reaction after being mistook for Prince William’s assistant, showing her great sense of humour.

    Prince William and Duchess Catherine paid a visit to Cardiff’s Shire Hall Care Home to speak with senior residents back in August 2021.

    The royal couple previously spent virtual time with the residents of the care facility during a special video chat playing bingo during the lockdown.

    Joan Drew-Smith, an honest resident, wasn’t aware who the Duchess was as she asked William, “Is that your assistant?”

    Credit: Getty Images

    Kate, who will one day be Queen Consort, was taken back by the funny moment, chuckling before she replied, “Well, I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!”

    It was previously revealed that Joan had been chatting with the future King and Queen consort, admitting that they hadn’t been up to speed during the video linked game, telling them,  “Yes, you did a bloody s****y job.”

    The hilarious moment came as the royal couple were visiting the care home in person after virtually entertaining the residents with a bingo game during the first lockdown.

    Credit: Getty Images

    Kate and William read out the numbers via video link before returning to Shire Hall to see how the residents liked the game.

    Due of the pandemic, Kate and William had to wear masks throughout their tour, which made conversation with the residents more difficult.

    “We have to wear masks because of the virus, but it’s difficult to hear sometimes when you can’t see someone’s mouth,” the Duke explained.

    The Duke told staff that this wasn’t enough to put a damper on the visit, as he confessed, “I love Joan, she’s brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her.”