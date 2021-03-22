The Crown is looking for a little boy to play Prince William in season five

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown creators are reportedly on the hunt for a little boy to play Prince William in season five of the Netflix smash hit.

Casting directors for The Crown are reportedly on the hunt for a boy to play young Prince William in series five of the show.

The fifth series of the Netflix award winner is already in the works, with creators searching for the perfect Prince William and Prince Harry.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry revealed the loss of Diana left a ‘huge hole’ in his life.

The casting crew behind the groundbreaking royal drama, depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family, are said to have already reached out to the most prestigious acting schools and drama clubs in order to find the perfect youngster to play Prince William.

The budding actor will be snapped up to play the future king at the age of nine all the way to his early teen years, a TV source told The Times.

The search for a little red haired star to play Prince Harry in The Crown season five will reportedly begin later down the line.

It was confirmed last year that Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin to play Diana in The Crown’s final seasons – while Olivia Colman will pass her reign on the show down to Imelda Staunton, who will play The Crown’s last Queen.

A young William, played by Lucas Barber-Grant made an appearance in season four of The Crown, which delved into the rocky rise and fall of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

Having left fans blown away by Charles and Diana’s heartbreaking story, creators of The Crown are set to begin filming for the next instalment in the summer – but we’ll have to wait until 2022 for it to pop up on our Netlfix accounts.

Series five is expected to show the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the iconic members of The Firm during the 1990s, although it’s not yet known if the Princess of Wales’ globe-stopping 1997 death will be included.

This news comes after Prince Harry revealed exactly what he thinks of The Crown during his surprising casual interview with James Cordon for The Late Late Show.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from the royal family last year to move to his new LA home with wife Meghan Markle, told the Gavin and Stacey creator that he has no issues with The Crown – and even confirmed how much is factual.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” he said.

“But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate… it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressure of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”