Prince Charles’ very exciting plans for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Charles is reportedly planning some major renovations to his magnificent Scottish property and his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are sure to approve.

Prince Charles’ Scottish stately home, Dumfries House, is reportedly set to undergo renovations that will likely get his grandchildren’s seal of approval. Though the Prince of Wales primarily splits his time between Clarence House, and his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, as first in the royal line of succession, these are not the only historic properties he owns.

Prince Charles also has two properties in Scotland, including Birkhall, which he inherited from the Queen Mother. The second property, Dumfries House, and its substantial estate is instead maintained as a visitor attraction.

The Prince of Wales led a consortium of charities and the Scottish government to purchase the house in 2007, with his own charitable foundation said to have contributed £20 million.

Now according to The Times, Charles is planning to build an adventure playground in the grounds.

As reported by the publication, the Prince of Wales’ new playground will be an extension to an existing playground at Dumfries House’s 2,000-acre estate. Built to encourage children towards physical activity, it will reportedly include tree houses, rope bridges, racing slides and even a multi-level tower.

The renovations will supposedly provide more outdoor recreation. It’s said that there are hopes that the new playground will help reduce stress and allow young people to develop their creativity.

And it seems to be a popular proposal, as The Times’ report claims that plans were submitted to East Ayrshire council in March and have now been approved, receiving no objections.

If they are able to visit the playground in the future, it’s likely Charles’ grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would love exploring there. This is not the only adventure playground they’ve enjoyed in recent months, however.

Recently Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted taking their children to the new Sandringham Children’s Play Area on the Queen’s Norfolk Estate.

The revamp is believed to have been inspired by Kate’s Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show which included a secret childhood memory.

And, as with the new Sandringham Children’s Play Area, reports suggest that George, Charlotte and Louis were amongst the first to experience it.

The Cambridges will surely be delighted with their grandfather’s exciting plans for Dumfries House.