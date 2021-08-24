We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The invaluable lessons Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are teaching their son Archie have been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘afraid of challenging the system’ but their son gave them the strength, royal biographer claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the decision to quit the UK and start a new life for themselves and their son in LA. Several multi-million dollar deals have been secured through Spotify, Penguin Random House and Netflix deal as the couple try to launch their careers.

And in taking the leap from royal to leading an ‘ordinary’ life, they are teaching their son an invaluable lesson when it comes to doing the right thing.

Finding Freedom co-biographer Omid Scobie, has said the couple was initially “afraid of challenging the system” by stepping away from the Firm but that their son gave them the strength to do so.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Omid said, “They were quite afraid of the consequences of stepping away and challenging the system.

“That’s what gave them the energy to stand up for what was right for them, regardless of what the consequences were.

“As we have seen, those consequences have been pretty major.”

The unauthorised autobiography has been updated to include extra chapters on the ‘fallout’ following the Oprah Winfrey interview and a new epilogue.

Prince Harry and Meghan have since gone on to welcome a baby girl, Lilibet Diana, aged two months.

And the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he has penned an autobiography containing memories of his childhood and growing up in the royal family.

But its 2022 release has been given a stark warning for Prince Harry as it’s feared there’s a ‘risk of him losing public support’.

And it’s reported his father Prince Charles wasn’t warned about the book ahead of the public announcement.